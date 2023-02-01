Muhammad Hafeez to make debut as commentator in exhibition match

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the commentary panel on Wednesday, for the exhibition match in Quetta, which also includes former captain Muhammad Hafeez.

Muhammad Hafeez, who announced his retirement from International cricket last year, would make his debut as a commentator in the exhibition match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

The former all-rounder also represented Peshawar Zalmi in the past and is also known as “Professor” for his unique comments during the match.

Muhammad Hafeez would be accompanied in the commentary box by Tariq Saeed, Ali Younis and Aqeel Samar.

PCB might also hire him for commentary during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth edition, which starts on 13 February.

The exhibition match would be played on 5 February, in which Quetta’s crowd will witness their heroes in front of them.