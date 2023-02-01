Kamran Akmal vows to focus on red ball cricket for juniors

Former test cricketer Kamran Akmal clarified on Wednesday that he would pick junior cricketers on the basis of their performance in red ball cricket, and not on the ability to play T20 Cricket.

He is expected to be announced as the chief selector of junior cricket and explained that junior cricketers will have a strong base if they have the ability to play longer formats.

He said that selection would not be a difficult job for someone who had gone through all the process himself and he had the experience of club cricket so he knew many junior cricketers.

The former wicket-keeper said he had many seniors and juniors cricketers with him in the selection committee so they would use his experience.

Kamran Akmal also said that he would not let his personal choices interfere with his work and he would do justice with all players.

Kamran Akmal admitted that his playing days were over as he played for many years and served the nation as long as possible. He said he might play any foreign league for some days but his domestic cricket career was over.

He also gave example of Babar Azam who played junior cricket and said there should not be shortcuts and he would try to have juniors play in all age groups before making their senior debut.

The former wicket-keeper added that he would have a big team for selection because there are many cities in Pakistan where domestic cricket is played so their team will try to focus on all players and will try to find talent.

Kamran Akmal said he had issues with Mickey Arthur in the past as the former coach was not happy with his brother Umar Akmal, but it was in the past. He also said it was unclear as PCB had not announced officially if Mickey Arthur will do online coaching or not.

He also praised the initiative of hosting the match in Quetta and hoped that more matches will be held in the city. Kamran Akmal will serve as the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi during the match.

He also vowed to attend coaching cources in the future as he said they were also important but added that experience as a player is most important for coaching.