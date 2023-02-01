Peshawar suicide blast: FIR lodged against unidentified terrorists for ‘attacking nation’

The Counter Terrorism Counter (CTD) Police in Peshawar on Wednesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) for Monday’s deadly suicide attack on a mosque in the Police Lines area.

The FIR was registered on behalf of Peshawar Police Station East station house officer (SHO) and contains anti-terrorism and murder charges.

The FIR stated that the explosion caused the roof of the mosque to collapse which increased the causalities to 101.

It further states that unidentified terrorists tried to harm the country.

It is pertinent to note that a powerful explosion had ripped through a mosque in Peshawar’s Red Zone. A suicide bomber detonated around 10-12 kilograms of explosive material which had been smuggled into the high-security area over time.

Following the attack, the KP police made several arrests in combing operations while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir and political leaders visited the Peshawar Lady Reading Hospital to inquire after the health of injured people.

The rescue authorities also completed rescue operation recovering those trapped under the rubble.

Toll rises

The toll from Peshawar’s blast rose on Wednesday after one of the critically injured in the attack succumbed to their injuries.

This meant that the toll rose to 101.

People defy suicide blast, came to offer Zuhr prayer at same mosque

On the third day of the blast in the Peshawar Police Lines mosque, a Zuhr prayer was offer.

Peshawar CCPO Ejaz Khan and officers participated in the noon prayer.

Later, Quran recitation was also organized for the departed souls and prayers were offered for the recovery of the injured