Babar Azam receives ICC Best ODI player and best cricketer awards

Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain Babar Azam received his ICC Awards from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee head Najam Sethi on Wednesday.

ICC had announced Babar Azam as the Best ODI Cricketer of 2022 and also awarded him Sir Garfield Sobers Best Cricketer year awards for his performances in 2022.

Najam Sethi appreciated Babar Azam on amazing achievement and lauded him for making Pakistan with his consistent performances.

He also wished the skipper best for 2023 and hoped that team would do great under him at the 2023 World Cup.

Babar Azam won ODI Cricketer of the year award for the second year in a row and become first Pakistani player to win an award for consecutive years.

He also vowed to continue his great form and win more matches for Pakistan in 2023. Babar Azam was top scorer in 2022 in all three formats combined.

PCB also released a video on their Youtube channel, in which Najam Sethi told Babar Azam that he was proud to present him the trophy.

PCB Head added that few years back a friend told him to remember the name of Babar Azam and he appreciates his friend for his prediction.

He asked the run machine how he felt to be this much popular at such a young age, to which Babar Azam replied that a player need support when he is in form and out of form.