Pakistan restricts access ‘internet’s encyclopedia’ Wikipedia for ‘unlawful conent’

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday restricted access to the ‘internet’s encyclopedia’, Wikipedia, for 48 hours. The authority claimed that the free online encyclopedia was hosting ‘unlawful content’.

In a tweet on Wednesday, PTA confirmed that it had blocked the site and that restoration of its services will only be considered if they block or remove unlawful contents. The PTA did not specify which contents it deemed were unlawful and required blocking.

The authority said PTA is committed to ensuring a safe online experience for all Pakistani citizens according to local laws.

PTA further argued that it gave Wikipedia “full chance” to remove the unlawful content but it did not remove neither it appeared before the authority.

Subsequently, PTA restricted access to the website for 47 hours.

Wikipedia may be blocked permanently: .PTA

PTA said Wikipedia may face a permanent block in Pakistan if the platform does not remove or block unlawful content as directed by PTA.

However, it has been clarified that PTA will consider removing restrictions on Wikipedia only after compliance with PTA’s directions.