‘Why are terrorists being negotiated with?’ asks SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned negotiations with terrorists such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), asking how long will the nation be scared of them.

This was observed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa while commenting on the recent suicide blast in Peshawar which has claimed 101 lives. His comments came as he heard a bail plea for a murder accused on Wednesday.

Justice Isa observed that it was often heard that terrorists should be given one thing or the other. Sometimes, he noted, it was said there should be negotiations with them.

He asked where was the state was during this entire situation.

“Why are terrorists being negotiated with?” he asked, observing today they would kill two people and tomorrow five.

Justice Isa wondered what kind of society were we living in, adding that a judge had prepared a report on terrorist attacks that was relegated to the dustbin.

A beard doesn’t make a person a Muslim or a good human being, he continued to observe. Justice Isa lamented a brother judge had been killed but no one even batted an eyelid.