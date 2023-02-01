‘PML-N ready for polls’: Maryam Nawaz unveils political blueprint to beat Imran

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday formally kicked off her two-month long political campaign from Bahawalpur ahead of PML-N supremo, deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan later this year.

Addressing a PML-N workers convention in Bahawalpur on Wednesday, Maryam said Pakistan needs Nawaz Sharif to get out of the current economic and political crisis.

She criticized former prime minister Imran Khan for waging ‘suicide attack’ on Pakistan’s economy during his four years in power.

She also criticized former chief justice of Pakistan for allegedly hatching a conspiracy against the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Imran Khan and IMF

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that when Imran Khan realized he was about to lose power, he tore up the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to lay an economic minefield for the incoming government.

Maryam also prayed for the 101 people who lost their live in Peshawar’s deadly suicide blast.

PML-N political campaign blueprint

Sharing the political blueprint of her two-month long campaign, Maryam said that she would try to set up PML-N wings for women and youth.

The PML-N senior vice president added that her father Nawaz Sharif had directed her start the political campaign from the southern district of Bahawalpur.

PML-N workers urged to expand network

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif will lead the PML-N political campaign.

He urged party workers to approach new people and convince them to become supporters of the PML-N party workers.

She clarified that PML-N ready for elections.