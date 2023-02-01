OpenAI’s new tool can detect AI-generated text - Here’s how it works

OpenAI, the company behind the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT and DALL-E text-to-image generator, has unveiled a new AI Classifier tool aimed at identifying AI-generated text.

The tool works by receiving input from users and determining whether the text was written by AI or a human.

The Classifier is a language model that was trained on a dataset of human and AI-generated text on the same topic.

However, OpenAI has emphasized that the Classifier is not yet fully reliable and prone to errors.

In internal evaluations, the Classifier correctly identified 26% of AI-generated text, but mistakenly identified 9% of human-written text as AI-generated. It is also unreliable on short texts below 1,000 characters.

It also has other limitations, including only supporting English inputs and being poorly calibrated outside its training data.

As a result, OpenAI stresses that the Classifier should not be used as the sole decision-making tool, but rather as a complement to other methods for determining the source of a piece of text.

In testing, the Classifier accurately identified an AI-generated short story and a human-written news article, but detected an unlikely AI involvement in Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice”.

OpenAI’s AI Text Classifier is available for free online and will continue to improve as more data is fed into it. However, the tool is not yet a reliable decision-making tool and should be used with caution.