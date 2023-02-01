OPD patients in Punjab public hospitals to get free medicines

The Punjab caretaker government on Wednesday announced free provision of medicines in the pharmacies and Outpatient Departments (OPDs) of all public hospitals across the province.

The Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said that the pharmacies to provide free medicines will be named as “Aap Ki Pharmacy”.

He added that the provision of free medicines will start from hospitals in Faisalabad, which will then spread to Lahore and other cities.

Dr Javed also said that a high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi, in which the proposal for implementation of “Patient Management System” was reviewed to make operations of government hospitals paperless.

In the meeting, Punjab Information Technology Board (ITB) Chairman Syed Bilal Haider briefed about the “Patient Management System” and said that it would be first implemented in 15 major hospitals of Punjab.

Under this system, the departments of emergency, gynecology and pharmacy of hospitals will be connected, following which the data of patients will be available in every government hospital.

The data will be including details of patient arrival, treatment initiation, tests, procedures and other.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi issued instructions to take necessary steps for the implementation of “Patient Management System”.