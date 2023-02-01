Women-only Pink bus service to ply on roads of Karachi from today

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday inaugarated the women-only Pink bus service in Karachi in line with the vision of slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto for women’s independence.

The service, comprising a fleet of 10 buses initially, will run exclusively for women and girls on specific routes throughout Karachi.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Memon said the former premier had also launched the first women police station in Pakistan as well as approved the establishment of the first women’s bank.

He remarked that a society that ignored its female population could never prosper. “It is our responsibility to provide a conducive environment to women, so they can come out of their homes to work,” he added.

The fare for the service has been set at Rs50.

Each bus has space for two physically challenged people who would be able to avail the service for free. Commuters under the age of five would also not be charged.

Each bus has seats for 24 women, while 36 others could travel while standing during rush hours.

The service will run every 20 minutes during office hours and every hour after that.

Memon had said the first route for the bus service will run from Model Colony to Tower from 7am to 9pm.

Earlier, the Sindh government had announced the launch of the Pink bus service in the provincial capital to promote gender equality and improve the travel experience for working women.

The launch of the Pink bus service is a significant step towards addressing certain travel needs and concerns of working women in Karachi. It is also a symbol of the government’s commitment to promoting gender equality and creating an inclusive society.