WATCH: Lodhran man develops flashlight which lights up from body heat

A young man from Lodhran has made a magnificent achievement in the field of technology. Mohammad Wasim has invented a flashlight that operates using the temperature of the human body.

According to Wasim, this innovative flashlight can light up when you hold it and touch it against a body part like the forehead.

The idea for this flashlight popped in Wasim’s mind when he realized the importance of a flashlight during load shedding and saw the need for one that could be used in situations where battery-powered or charging flashlights were not available or fail to work.

He said, “In the future, this technology can be used by our security forces in remote areas.”

This new invention is not only practical but also eco-friendly as it eliminates the need for batteries, charging or solar panels.

The response to this new invention has been overwhelmingly positive, with people impressed by Wasim’s creativity and resourcefulness.

The people of Lodhran are proud of Wasim’s achievement, and the innovation is expected to bring recognition to the city.