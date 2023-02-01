Matt Reeves’ The Batman 2 won’t get canceled, confirms James Gunn

Famous Hollywood filmmaker, James Gunn, recently confirmed that Robert Pattinson will reprise his role as the cape crusader in Mat Reeves’ The Batman 2.

DC Extended Universe (DCEU) just got bigger and better with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm of its upcoming slate of projects.

The filmmaker, recently uploaded a video on his Twitter handle to announce the line-up for the new DC universe.

In the recent announcement, The Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn confirmed the next chapter of Matt Reeves’ The Batman trilogy with the release of The Batman 2 on October 3, 2025, with Robert Pattinson reprising his role as Bruce Wayne.

In the new DC Universe, The Batman 2 will be marketed as an “Elseworlds” movie that exists independently of the fresh core universe, he continued.

To DC fans’ excitement, Gunn also revealed a brand-new Batman film, The Brave and the Bold, which will focus on Bruce Wayne’s son and will feature a new actor as Batman.

He said that the movie will follow the story of Batman and his son, Damien Wayne, as Robin, who, as Gunn teases is “an assassin, a murderer who Batman takes on, who is Batman’s actual son that he doesn’t know exists for the first 8-10 years of his life, it’s a strange father and son story.”

This film is part of DC’s new universe, Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters.