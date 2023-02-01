CTD arrest Daesh member from Multan

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday arrested a member of Daesh from Multan.

He was linked with the external network of the proscribed outfit.

The suspect was arrested on a tip-off. CTD personnel recovered arms, electronic items, and other equipments from the suspect’s possession.

Sources said that Ismail Khalil was the head of the Multan region where he was managing the network of the banned outfit.

Last week, the CTD arrested two terrorists of Al-Qaeda and two of Daesh from DG Khan and Rahim Yar Khan.