PM Shehbaz questions KP govt on ‘misuse’ of funds meant for fighting terrorism

Following the devastating blast in Peshawar on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif questioned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Wednesday about the use of substantial funds for fighting terrorism that have been disbursed to the province over the years.

During a speech after the federal cabinet meeting, PM Shehbaz stated that the KP government, where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was in power since 2013, has received Rs40 billion annually for anti-terror measures since 2010 through the National Finance Commission (NFC).

He added that the KP has collectively received Rs 417 billion since 2010 just for countering terrorism, and noted that no other province has received such a large amount of funding.

The PM expressed that every citizen of Pakistan is upset and questioning the authorities over the frequent terrorist attacks that result in loss of life and peace.

He attributed the rise in terrorism to poor governance in the PTI-ruled province and questioned where the funds went.

Indirectly alluding to Imran Khan, he also asked who was responsible for supporting the return of terrorists and disrupting the peace after so many years.

The premier stated that he was not blaming anyone but merely presenting the facts. He argued that due to poor governance in KP, terrorism has resurged and expressed fear that it could spread to other provinces as well.

PM Shehbaz feared that if immediate security measures were not taken, Pakistan will continue to face deadly terrorism attacks.