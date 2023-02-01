Usman Khawaja misses India’s flight with squad due to visa delay

Australian Test Cricketer Usman Khawaja, who was recently declared Test Cricketer of the year by Cricket Australia, missed his flight to India on Wednesday, with rest of the squad due to delay in the visa.

The left-hand batter was frustrated by the delay as he also shared a meme on Instagram, in which he told about waiting for the visa in a funny way.

Usman Khawaja was born in Islamabad, Pakistan and recently did well in Pakistan, which he called his home.

His visa to India was delayed in the past as well, due to his connection with Pakistan. He is expected to play an important role in the series for Australia, due to his batting skills against the spinners.

Australia and India are both favourites to qualify for the final of World Test Championship but the series is important for the psychological advantage before the final.

India defeated Australia in the last Border-Gavaskar series in Australia so the Kangaroos will also be looking for a revenge.