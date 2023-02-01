Karachi to get its first ethnic food festival

The city has been coming together for over a decade for a variety of food festivals. But for the first time in the city’s history, the local Dawoodi Bohra community, long celebrated by residents of Karachi for having a unique food culture, has decided to come together in a celebratory showcase of their culture and cuisine.

The Bohra Food Festival will be held in Karachi later in the month and will offer the diverse palette of Karachi’s foodies a chance to exclusively experience the Bohra cuisine.

It will also be a chance for food entrepreneurs to come together for a delightful culinary experience.

Not only will festival-goers be able to savor the delicious flavors of authentic Bohra cuisine, but the festival will also feature an array of local and international cuisines including Turkish, Japanese, Chinese, and various other foods and delicacies loved by Karachiites from various eateries and restaurants.

The festival will even offer pre-booked “thaal meals”, a defining element of Bohra cuisine.

Aside from the delicious food, the festival will have something for the whole family, including a photo booth and a children’s play area.

With a ticket price of only Rs100, the three days festival is taking place from February 24 to February 26, at The North Walk mall’s rooftop in North Nazimabad.

All the festival’s proceeds, according to the organizers, will be donated to a charitable cause.