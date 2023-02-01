Bohra community brings authentic cuisine to Karachi’s food scene with Bohra Food Festival

The Bohra community has announced the Bohra Food Festival, a celebration of the community’s rich culinary traditions.

Bohra Food Festival will offer foodies and food entrepreneurs a chance to come together for a delightful culinary experience.

Not only will festival-goers be able to savor the delicious flavors of authentic Bohra cuisine, but the festival will also feature an array of local and international cuisines including Turkish, Japanese, Chinese, and various other foods and delicacies loved by Karachiites from various eateries and restaurants.

The festival will even offer pre-booked “thaal meals”, a defining element of Bohra cuisine. Aside from the delicious food, the festival will have something for the whole family, including a photo booth and a children’s play area.

With a ticket price of only Rs100, the three days festival is taking place from February 24 to February 26, at The North Walk mall’s rooftop in North Nazimabad.

All the festival’s proceeds, according to the organizers, will be donated to a charitable cause.