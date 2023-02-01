Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators announce squads for exhibition match

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators announced their squads on Wednesday, for the exhibition match in Quetta, which will be held on 5 February at the Bugti Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi will be led by national team skipper Babar Azam whereas experienced Sarfaraz Ahmed will be captain of Quetta Gladiators.

Babar Azam would also have former national captain Shahid Afridi in his team whereas their wicket-keeper will be Muhammad Haris.

Danish Aziz, Saim Ayub, Haider Ali, Usama Mir, Usman Qadir, Aamer Jamal, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem and Azam Khan will also be playing for Peshawar Zalmi. Inzamam-ul-Haq will be their mentor whereas Kamran Akmal will be head coach.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators would have the services of Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Umar Akmal, Bismillah Khan, Saud Shakeel, Umaid Asif, Abdul Wahid Banglazai, Aimal Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Nawaz. Moin Khan will be their head coach.

The gates would be opened for the spectators at 8 am on 5 February whereas the toss would be held at 11 am, with play starting after 30 minutes.