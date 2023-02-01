Videos » Naya Din Naya Din Morning Show | SAMAA TV | 1st February 2023 Naya Din Morning Show | SAMAA TV | 1st February 2023 Feb 01, 2023 Naya Din Morning Show | SAMAA TV | 1st February 2023 Recommended PM Shehbaz questions KP govt on ‘misuse’ of funds meant for fighting terrorism Gujrat police make predawn raid at Punjab ex-CM Parvez Elahi’s residence OpenAI’s new tool can detect AI-generated text - Here’s how it works Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Find out how much a new Honda bike will cost you in 2023? Can’t afford premium ChatGPT? Try these 3 free alternatives having similar capabilities