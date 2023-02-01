Nawazuddin Siddiqui accused of denying basic amenities to his wife Aaliya

The second wife of the Bollywood actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aaliya alias Zainab, has accused the actor and his family members of denying her access to necessities like food, bathroom and bed.

An Indian website, Hindustan Times, reported that Aaliya’s advocate, Rizwan Siddiqui said the actor’s family members have done everything in their power to remove his client from their Mumbai residence, including filing a criminal complaint of trespass against her.

He said, “Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members have in the last seven days ensured that no food, no bed, and no bathroom to take bath is given to my client.”

Furthermore, the advocate claimed that the police threatened to arrest Aaliya and have been calling her to the police station every day after sunset.

The outlet quoted, “Whilst, I do not want to directly attribute the actions and the failures of the police department to them, yet the fact remains that no police officer ever came to protect my client’s rights, even when her modesty was insulted before the police officers.”

The allegations come after Aaliya who claimed last week that she was being harassed at her home following a property dispute between her and Siddiqui’s mother.

This latest development adds to the ongoing legal battles and public feud between the two, which has attracted much media attention.

While the situation remains unclear, the allegations leveled by Aaliya’s advocate paint a bleak picture of the conditions she is currently facing.