Police ward off terrorist attack in Mianwali

The security forces foiled a terrorist attack on Makerwal police station in the Isakkhel district of Mianwali.

The terrorists launched an attack in Mianwali a day after a deadly suicide blast in a Peshawar mosque.

The militants attacked a police check post on late Tuesday night. However, the police retaliated with heavy firing which forced the militants to run away.

No casualties from either side were reported.

Following the attack, Mianwali DPO rushed to the site with heavy contingents of police.

Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Usman Anwar commended the police team for thwarting the ambush.

Mianwali police also received appreciation from Prime Minister Sharif who announced prizes and appreciation certificates for the personnel.