Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11AM | SAMAA TV | 1st February 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11AM | SAMAA TV | 1st February 2023 Feb 01, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11AM | SAMAA TV | 1st February 2023 Recommended Gujrat police make predawn raid at Punjab ex-CM Parvez Elahi’s residence Nawazuddin Siddiqui accused of denying basic amenities to his wife Aaliya ‘We are not stupid’: Maria B. enraged by Pakistani dramas promoting Joyland Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Find out how much a new Honda bike will cost you in 2023? Can’t afford premium ChatGPT? Try these 3 free alternatives having similar capabilities