Gujrat police make predawn raid at Punjab ex-CM Parvez Elahi’s residence

The Gujrat Police during the wee hours of Wednesday raided Punjab former chief minister Parvez Elahi’s residence in Kunjah city, while no arrest was reported due to non-presence of Elahi’s family at home.

More than 200 police officers surrounded the former CM’s residence for at least two hours.

The police vans kept wandering around the premises, but had to return without making any arrest.

At the time of the raid, only the housekeeping staff were present at the residence as Elahi was in Lahore and his son Moonis Elahi had been out of country.

The police have not yet issued any details of their ‘mysterious’ raid.

Following the police action, Elahi said that he was unaware of any raid on his residence and announced taking legal action against the Gujrat Police.

In a tweet, Elahi strongly condemned the illegal police raid and blamed it of harassing his domestic workers at night.

He added that the Punjab’s caretaker government appointed for two months must refrain from using such unethical tactics.

“We will go to the court and take action against the illegal move by the [caretaker] government,” said Elahi while resorting his complete faith in the judiciary.

Further, Moonis Elahi also tweeted that the raid was launched without any warrant and case.

He added that the presence of 25 police vans was understandable, but “Two Black Vigo’s” were strange.

Gujrat police statement

Gujrat police came forward to defend its action stating that PML-Q leaders including Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and Moonis Elahi were booked in a terrorism case.

The police spokesperson said that the case against both PML-Q leaders were registered under the provisions of Terrorism Act had been registered at Kakrali Police Station.

They added that the raid was launched to arrest Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain.