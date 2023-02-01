Reports of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi resigning from PML-N refuted

A spokesperson of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday has refuted news that the former prime minister – who had taken over after deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the court – had resigned from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Abbasi is a senior vice president of PML-N, the same position recently given to Maryam Nawaz.

Earlier, party’s senior leader Muhammad Zubair had confirmed receiving the resignation. Though his reports of his resignation were later refuted.

Abbasi’s spokesperson had said that if the former premier did not leave the party in difficult times, why he would do so now.

The former prime minister spent several months in jail but did not deviate from his mission, his spokesperson said.

On Wednesday morning, reports had emerged that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had tendered his resignation from the post of PML-N senior vice president.

However, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had not accepted Abbasi’s resignation yet. But, the party’s senior leader Muhammad Zubair has confirmed receiving the resignation.

He said that the post in the party would not diminish Khaqan’s role and his stature was bigger than a position.

Sources had said that Abbasi was unhappy with the recent party decisions including Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as PML-N chief organizer and belittling of former finance minister Miftah Ismail since Ishaq Dar took over.

Sources had said that the former prime minister was also annoyed with Suleman Shehbaz’s cryptic comments on Miftah.