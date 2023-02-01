Autopsy on Keamari’s mystery disease’s latest victim completed

Doctors and medico-legal officers on Tuesday completed an autopsy on the latest victim from Ali Mohammad Goth. However, they have reserved the cause of death until they receive results of tests conducted on the samples retrieved from the child.

On Tuesday morning, three-year-old Abdul Haleem, a resident of the Ali Mohammad Goth in Union Council-8 of Muach Goth in Keamari District, had died.

Thus he became the first casualty to take place since the district administration and the provincial health and environmental agencies were alerted to the brewing crisis in the village on January 26.

After obtaining permission from his family, an autopsy of the boy was conducted at the Civil Hospital in Karachi.

A medical board constituted to conduct the medical and medico-legal autopsy.

The board included Karachi Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed Tariq, Pathologist Professor Naseem Ahmed, Forensics Specialist Dr Makhdoom and two medico-legal officers.

During the autopsy, samples were collected and preserved for toxicological screening, histopathology and a complete blood profile.

Dr Tariq said that the cause of death was reserved until results of screening and other tests are received.

Abdul Haleem had been suffering from similar symptoms as the 19 others who had died before him earlier in the month.

He had reportedly been suffering from a high grade fever and swollen windpipe – contributing to shortness of breath and thus inability to talk. However, unlike some of those who passed before him, he only demonstrated symptoms for a few days prior to his passing.

This was confirmed by Dr Tariq as well.

Moreover, the child – unlike his deceased peers – had not benefited from access to a Sindh government medical camp in the village prior to his passing.

The camp had been set up to provide relief to the residents as the health department conducted a survey, collected samples and conducted tests – including x-rays – of residents in a bid to trace the exact cause of the mysterious illness.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) issued its report for the air samples taken from the locality.

The agency in its report said it did not find any airborne toxins and suggested a medical team should probe the matter thoroughly.

Later on Tuesday, the funeral for the child was held in the village.