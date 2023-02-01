KP’s provincial elections to be held on April 16

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will go to the polls on April 16 to elect a new provincial assembly.

The date for the elections was announced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday evening.

He has conveyed the date of the elections to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Responding to the ECP’s letter with a letter of his own, the provincial governor assured the apex poll body of holding free and fair elections.

Earlier, the ECP had told the KP governor to decide on a date for the elections between April 15-17.

The governor had subsequently hinted at deciding on a date between April 16-18.

The 11th Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly was dissolved on January 18, 2023.

The assembly was dissolved after former chief minister Mahmood Khan sent a written advice to Governor Ali to dissolve the assembly.

Ali subsequently acted on the advice and dissolved the assembly.