PM must consider launching another Zarb-e-Azb style operation: Khawaja Asif

With the country once again reeling from terror attacks, Federal Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday suggested that another military operation must be launched to purge the country of terrorists as he urged all political parties to unite against the hostile elements.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly on Tuesday, he said internal differences were posing serious threats to the country.

“We must put our house in order first.”

He noted that terrorists were not targeting any sect or particular segment of society but the entire nation.

“Soul searching and self accountability has become imperative due to our own follies and blunders as the seeds of terrorism were sown during the dictatorial tenures,” he said.

The country has already lost over $126 billion in economic losses and 83,000 people including, armed forces personnel, police officials and other martyred but the world does not acknowledge our sacrifices.

He said over 450,000 Afghans had settled in Pakistan after crossing the Pak-Afghan border on valid documents last year.

They did not return to their country, he said, adding that they have built businesses in Pakistan.

He noted that the Interim Afghan Taliban government in Afghanistan, before taking over had committed in the Doha Agreement that their land would not be used against Pakistan or any other country and that they must live up to this agreement.

The minister said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) brought the country on path of progress, prosperity and peace in its tenure by eliminating terrorism from the country.

He criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for portraying negative picture of the country and of constantly attacking it.