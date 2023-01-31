Prohibited funding: Court tells Imran to appear at next hearing or risk bail cancellation

A banking court on Tuesday directed former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear before the court at its next hearing on February 15 in the prohibited funding case or risk his bail being cancelled.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the court extended Imran’s interim bail in the case.

Imran Khan’s representative urged the court to approve a request for the PTI leader to appear for the hearing via video link.

However, the court refused the request.

Violating Section 144

In another case, the PTI chairman also got bail for violating Section 144 and staging protest in front of election commission office in Islamabad. His bail was approved until February 10.

During the hearing, the PTI chief’s lawyer told the court that due to his leg injuries, Imran was still unable to walk freely.

He said that If Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) does not want to come to his Zaman Park mansion to record his statement, then they can send a written questionnaire which Imran would be happy to respond to.

Special persecutor Rizwan Abbasi, however, said that in the several videos, Imran Khan can be seen walking freely.

He said that if a poor man does not appear before the court due to any reason, the court cancels their bail, however, Imran, despite several warnings has failed to appear before the court.

Judge Rakhsanda Shaheen remarked during the hearing that it is enough, now we have no option left, and Imran Khan must appear before the court in next hearing.