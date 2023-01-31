Zero tolerance: Military to refocus on anti-terror operations

In the aftermath of the Peshawar Police Lines suicide blast that claimed the lives of 100 individuals and left some 221 injured, the military on Tuesday decided to continue its focus on anti-terrorism efforts while maintaining zero tolerance for terrorists and with the clear objective of achieving sustainable peace.

This was decided during the 255th Corps Commanders’ Conference which was held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir presided over the conference.

During the meeting, Monday’s terror attack dominated the proceedings.

Participants were briefed in detail about prevailing and emerging threats in the country, including the attack, the ongoing intelligence-based operations by army and law enforcing agencies (LEAs) across the country for breaking the nexus between terrorists and their support mechanism and the situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The forum paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Peshawar police lines blast and vowed that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

General Munir said that such immoral and cowardly acts cannot shake resolve of the nation.

Rather, they reinvigorate the national determination to succeed in the ongoing war against terror.

Reiterating zero tolerance for any terrorist entity, Gen Munir directed all commanders to continue their focus on anti-terrorism operations in coordination with intelligence and law enforcement agencies with renewed resolve till the time we achieve sustainable peace.

Gen Munir had accompanied Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday as the latter visited the survivors of the Peshawar blast at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.

The Peshawar Corps Commander had participated in the funeral prayers of 27 police officers who were martyred in Monday’s blast.

While reviewing external security situation, the forum took notice of the human rights violations and Indian designs to alter the demographics of IIOJK.

They reaffirmed the army’s commitment to Pakistan’s principal support to indigenous freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people as per the relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.