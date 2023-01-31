January 2023 was single worst month for Pakistani rupee in 42 years

For the first time in 42 years, the Pakistan rupee lost over Rs41.46 in value in a single month, even as it snapped a 60-day losing streak.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 0.65%, the first time it has appreciated since December 1, 2022.

The rupee gained Rs1.74 on Tuesday, closing at Rs267.89.

It was up from the value of Rs269.63 it had closed at on Monday.

On December 1, 2022, the rupee gained 26 paisas as it climbed down from the previous day’s value of Rs223.95 to Rs22369.

Moreover, during January 2023, the rupee lost around Rs41.46, the highest in a single month since 1980.

Open market

In the open market, the dollar gained another rupee in value.

It rose from Monday’s value of Rs275 to Rs276 on Tuesday.