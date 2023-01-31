Judicial inquiry releases all civil, police officials deployed during PTI’s long march

A judicial inquiry has released all the civilian and other law enforcement personnel, who had been deployed during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march on May 25, 2022.

In directives issued by the one-man inquiry commission headed by Justice Shabbar Rizvi on Tuesday, the PTI leadership was found to have allegedly made unfounded accusations against government and law enforcement officers during their long march.

“PTI did not present any proof of the abuse its members suffered,” Justice Rizvi.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 28, 2022, the then Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had constituted an inquiry commission to probe incidents which took place during the PTI Azadi march.

During their march, the PTI leadership had complained of police excesses against PTI leaders and participants of the Azadi March including raids on their houses, illegal arrests, detentions, registration of cases, and use of tear-gas on peaceful protesters.