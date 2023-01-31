Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Judicial inquiry releases all civil, police officials deployed during PTI’s long march

PTI leadership made unfounded accusations against law enforcers on their role in May 25 long march
Samaa Web Desk Jan 31, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

A judicial inquiry has released all the civilian and other law enforcement personnel, who had been deployed during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march on May 25, 2022.

In directives issued by the one-man inquiry commission headed by Justice Shabbar Rizvi on Tuesday, the PTI leadership was found to have allegedly made unfounded accusations against government and law enforcement officers during their long march.

“PTI did not present any proof of the abuse its members suffered,” Justice Rizvi.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 28, 2022, the then Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had constituted an inquiry commission to probe incidents which took place during the PTI Azadi march.

During their march, the PTI leadership had complained of police excesses against PTI leaders and participants of the Azadi March including raids on their houses, illegal arrests, detentions, registration of cases, and use of tear-gas on peaceful protesters.

PTI

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div