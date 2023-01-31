Shaheen Shah Afridi designs new logo of Lahore Qalandars

Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler and captain of Lahore Qalandars Shaheen Shah Afridi designed the new logo of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) defending champions.

Lahore Qalandars announced on Twitter that the designer and the leader unveiled the logo himself in a photoshoot.

Although he is known as terror for the opening batters and known for taking wicket in his first over, Shaheen Shah Afridi showed his creativity with the designing.

He was also praised for his creativity by the Twitter users and backed by the CEO of Lahore Qalandars, Atif Rana for his designing and leading skills.

Until last year Lahore Qalandars were the only PSL side who had not won the PSL trophy but he finally did it in 2022 and would be looking to become first team to successfully defend their title.