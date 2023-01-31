Videos » Game Set Match Game Set Match With Sawera Pasha And Adeel Azhar , Exclusive Talk with Shahid Afridi - SAMAATV Game Set Match With Sawera Pasha And Adeel Azhar , Exclusive Talk with Shahid Afridi - SAMAATV Jan 31, 2023 Game Set Match With Sawera Pasha And Adeel Azhar , Exclusive Talk with Shahid Afridi - SAMAATV Recommended Peshawar Police Lines mosque suicide blast: Toll jumps to 100, 221 injured Toyota announces to close auto plant for 14 days Shaheen Shah Afridi designs new logo of Lahore Qalandars Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Can’t afford premium ChatGPT? Try these 3 free alternatives having similar capabilities Find out how much a new Honda bike will cost you in 2023?