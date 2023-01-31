Tanda Dam tragedy: Rescue workers recover 23 more bodies

Divers on Tuesday retrieved the bodies of 23 students from the Tanda Dam in Kohat where a boat had capsized on Sunday.

As a result, the toll of the tragedy has risen to 53.

District officials said that the rescue effort is still underway in the dam’s lake with divers from the Rescue 1122, Pakistan Army and Navy participating in the operation.

A boat carrying seminary students was on a recreational trip in the lake of the dam when it capsized near Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Police say the students were aged between seven and 14 years. while 11 children had been rescued from the water, with six in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of students, whose bodies were recovered from the lake yesterday, were offered in Kohat.

Kohat’s administration has registered a case for the incident and have held the boat’s owner and irrigation department as responsible.

They added that rescue workers are still searching for remaining bodies.

Mass drownings are common in Pakistan, when aged and overloaded vessels lose their stability and pitch passengers into the water.

Many in the country do not know how to swim, particularly women who are discouraged from learning owing to conservative social mores. Their all-covering clothes also weigh them down once they become sodden.

In July, 18 women drowned when an overcrowded boat carrying a wedding party across the Indus river in Punjab province capsized.