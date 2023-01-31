Shehbaz urges unity in aftermath of Peshawar blast

A day after a suicide blast in Peshawar Police Lines claimed 100 lives and injured 221 people, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called on all stakeholders and political parties to unite against the terror menace.

In a statement posted on his verified social media acccount on the microblogging platform Twitter, Shehbaz termed the attack “despicable.”

“My message to all political forces is one of unity against anti-Pakistan elements,” he wrote.

He further called on all political parties to pus aside their differences and unite on this topic.

“We can fight out political fights later,” he urged.

Shehabz noted that the aim of terrorists was to sppread fear adn paranoia among the masses aand reverse our hard-earned gains against terrorism and militancy.

His statement comes after he had visited the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar where he met with survivors of Monday’s suicide attack.

Terming the attack an attack on Pakistan and identified terrorism as the foremost national security challenge, he had vowed during the visit not to let the sacrifices of the dead and injured go in vain.

“My message to the perpetrators of today’s despicable incident is that you can’t underestimate the resolve of our people,” he had stated after his visit.