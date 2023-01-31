Shahid Afridi unsure if online coaching by Mickey Arthur will work

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Shahid Afridi said it did not make any sense to him that Mickey Arthur should be hired as the online coach as it has never been done before.

Shahid Afridi was talking in Samaa TV’s show Game, Set, Match as he said that Director of the national team is a big post and online coach for some months cannot be hired.

He also said that things were not clear in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) due to political situation in Pakistan.

He suggested to chairman of management committee Najam Sethi to focus on World Cup now.

Shahid Afridi praised the decision to have Kamran Akmal as junior selector and said he cannot be dictated so he will be a good selector.

He also advised Kamran Akmal to have his strong team in the selection committee and take brave decisions.

Shahid Afridi also talked about Imad Wasim that he would have selected the all-rounder in 15-man squad if he was to pick T20 squad.

He revealed that he was training for the exhibition match in Quetta as he had to represent Peshawar Zalmi against Quetta Gladiators.

Shahid Afridi talked about the decision of PCB to have Rehan-ul-Haq as manager and said managers should be rotated as well.