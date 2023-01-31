Financially crippled, Balochistan govt claims helplessness in paying govt employees

Balochistan on Tuesday said that the provincial government was facing a crushing financial crisis and unless the federal government releases its dues worth Rs75 billion, it will be unable to release the salaries of its employees.

This was stated by Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah during a news conference in Quetta on Tuesday.

She accused the federal government of delaying release of dues for the provincial government, adding that it should be released as soon as possible, otherwise the province could witness the worst financial crisis.

She said that a major chunk of the provincial government’s funds are spent on maintaining the law and order situation. The second major expense is paying thousands of government employees.

Lasbela incident took place due to speeding

Talking about the Lasbela incident in which 41 people died when a passenger coach caught fire, she blamed it on irresponsible driving.

The passenger coach was traveling at 130 to 140 kilometers per hour, she stated.

To counter this, she said that the government has already installed tracking systems in 316 buses.

But lack of funds meant that the government has been unable to to pay the tracking company for its services and now the system has become non-functional.

She added that the government has decided that they will not issue a road permits to buses if the owners of the coach do not install tracking systems on their respected coaches.