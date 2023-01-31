Time to update your kids’ clothes for the winter season!

Kids and toddlers can’t help growing up too fast and ruining their clothes as they grow up. That is reason enough to buy kids clothes for them but fashion for the young ones in Pakistan is hardly done right.

Thankfully, SALT KIDS by Ideas offers premium quality products with fun and colorful designs and stylish cuts to make your kid stand out among others.

Let’s take a quick look to what all SALT KIDS has in store for our little ones.

A New Jam by SALT KIDS Jackets:

When it comes to the winter season, layering is the name of the game. Like literally, especially for children, we need to have them properly layered up so they don’t catch any cold.

Thankfully, SALT KIDS have a range of styles, colors and comfortable material for your kids to choose from. Now your girls and boys can all look uber cool.

The entire category starts as low as Rs954 and the awesome part is: you even don’t have to step out to shop. You can place your orders online for a small delivery charge of Rs99 only!!

Kill them with style in SALT KIDS Coats:

Winter comes with a ton of weddings, dinner parties and gatherings of sorts. Basically, events require your little ones to dress up formally.

SALT KIDS have you covered there too. No need to style them with jackets for a formal event. Your kids should look as formal as you, so get them some fashionable coats at an amazing price, as low as Rs945.

That is truly a steal!

If your girl is obsessing over some articles or if your boy really loves something, you can place your orders online before the stocks run out. Ideas’ delivery costs only Rs99.

Slay the look with SALT KIDS Sweaters:

Something for every kid!! Hands down, SALT KIDS by Ideas have the most comfortable material for sweaters in the kids’ category across Pakistan.

With an unlimited range of colors and designs, even the pickiest of children will find a few that they like.

he attractive designs and the color palette are as per the latest fashion of 2023. the entire range out for your juniors and toddlers online.

Buy online before the stocks run out for as low as Rs954 and a delivery price of Rs99 today! A really small price to pay for big comfort.

Everyday fashion with SALT KIDS Sweatshirts and T-Shirts:

Undeniably, every junior needs at least three to four shirts, a mix of sweatshirts and t-shirts every single week!

These make great gifts for your nieces and nephews too, as all of them are incredibly fun, so the kids are bound to love them.

This winter season, update a child’s wardrobe with the latest collection for girls and boys at an amazing 50% discount.

Mind-blowing SALT KIDS bottoms:

Whether it is jeans or trousers, cotton or leather, choose your favorite pair of pants according to your kid’s comfort and pair them up with a wide range of exciting tops.

The comfortable, skin-friendly, and stretchy garments are ideal for kids who love to play and look chic at the same time.

SALT KIDS by Ideas offer clothing not for the ordinary. Now available at a great discount offer of FLAT 50% off, you can visit the stores or online at gulahmedshop.com. Enjoy nationwide delivery for just Rs99!

The winter season calls for western wear when it comes to kids’ fashion, as it’s easier to carry and layer up. So, why not dress them in the most comfortable, premium quality and trendiest of western wear, all of which is available at 50% Flat Off.

I mean, talk about kids’ clothes being pocket friendly.

The sale has just taken off but there’s no telling when your favorite fun design might run out of stock. So, hurry up, rush to the stores or order online.