Fans in awe as Priyanka Chopra finally unveils little Malti’s adorable face

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally revealed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to the world in a heartwarming moment at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share the first public appearance of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

The actor and singer took to her Instagram account to share the heartwarming moment with her fans.

View this post on Instagram

In one of the videos, Chopra can be seen holding Malti in her arms, dressed in a cream dress and hairband, with visible ear-studs.

During his speech, Nick expressed his gratitude towards his wife Priyanka, calling her the “calm in the crazy” and a “rock in the storm”.

He also couldn’t resist a playful wave and message to their daughter, saying, “Malti Marie, hi there, I can’t wait to come back here in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

View this post on Instagram

Soon after the post went viral, fans were in complete awe of the couple as well as the cute face of the baby.

A person commented, “Finally got to see the baby’s face,” while another wrote, “She looks like daddy Nick.”

Following their engagement in July 2018, Priyanka and Nick Jonas were married in Rajasthan in a lavish ceremony in December 2018. The couple’s surrogate mother gave birth to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022.

The 40-year-old actress has a number of professional projects in the pipeline, including Love Again, Citadel (a web series), and Ending Things.

She will also star in a Farhan Akhtar’s film titled Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.