Policemen who sacrificed their lives in Peshawar blast

The nation is still grappling with the loss of the brave police personnel who were tragically killed in the recent mosque blast in Peshawar.

The devastating attack, which claimed the lives of at least 95 people and injured 221, including numerous police officers, serves as a painful reminder of the sacrifices made by those who dedicate their lives to serve and protect.

The loss of these brave officers, who lost their lives in the line of duty, leaves a deep void in their families, communities, and in the hearts of all who knew them.

They will be remembered for their unwavering commitment to justice and their selfless courage. The nation stands with their loved ones in mourning and pays tribute to these heroes who will never be forgotten.

Constable Ali Umair

Umair had joined the police force just four months back as kept the spirit of serving the nation.

On the day of the blast, he had gone to the Police Lines to receive his training course permit, but he never returned.

Ali was the eldest among his three siblings and was the bread winner.

Besides succumbing as a martyr, Ali was also a Hafiz-e-Quran.

Inspector Irfanullah

Irfanullah, a few days back narrowly escaped the deadly Sarband Police Station attack. But, he was present at the blast site to attend an important meeting.

He left behind a widow, three daughters and two sons.

At the age of five, Irfan lost his father, after which he completed his education despite financial crisis.

His passion to serve the nation ended up in joining the police, which eventually granted him a high-ranking demise.

ASI Muhammad Suleman

Suleman also got martyred in Peshawar blast while performing his duty.

He was the youngest among his six siblings and joined police in 2009 after getting inspired by his brother.

As per his family, he used to punctually five times and hence was present in the mosque at the time of blast.

Suleman gave up his life after he got trapped under the debris of the fallen roof and his body was recovered late night.

The victim had only got married a year back and the couple had a daughter.