Not Mahira but Meera to play Meena Kumari’s role in Pakeezah remake

Who will perform in Pakeezah as the lead . . The confusion has just ballooned as after Mahira, Meera has come forward as the contender for the lead role in the reboot of Bollywood classic.

A couple of days after the news of Mahira being the lead went viral, iconic actor Meera has confirmed that she is all set to essay the role of Meena Kumari in the upcoming remake of the Indian movie, Pakeezah.

Pakeezah was a 14-year dedication for director Kamal Amrohi, and Meena Kumari received a nomination at the Filmfare Awards for Best Actress.

The film received numerous nominations and won awards for various categories, including Best Art Direction at the Filmfare Awards.

Earlier, there were rumors that Mahira Khan will play the lead role, but it seems that Meera has won the spot.

Meera exclusively told SAMAA Digital today that she will be essaying the role of legendary Meena Kumari in the upcoming reboot.

“I am going to play Pakeezah, 100%,” she said in response to a question if she has ‘replaced’ Mahira.

The actor said that they had been working on this project for the last 13 years while the shooting will start from next month.

On a question regarding the production and cast of the movie, the Baaji actor replied that the movie is produced by a US-based production house namely Red Lipstick, and casting is still under process.