Put away your woolies: Hot weather to commence from mid-February, warns Met Office

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning about the early onset of hot weather this year.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Director Shahid Abbas stated that a heat wave is expected to hit Punjab in mid-February.

The onset of summer will be sooner than usual due to the impacts of climate change, he suggested.

The Met Office also stated that after witnessing ‘floods from the heavens’ due to heavy rains in 2022, there will be a decline in average rainfall this year.

As a result, the maximum temperatures could rise as high as 45 degrees Celsius.

Last year, Pakistan experienced a battering spell of monsoons a two decade record and causing floods to cripple across the country.