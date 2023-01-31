Pakistani cricketers condemn bomb blast at Peshawar Mosque

Pakistani cricketers were also depressed and saddened by the Peshawar blast on Monday, as they condemned the blast and sent prayers for the departed souls.

Skipper Babar Azam sent his consolences to the families of those who passed away and prayed for the recovery of injured ones.

Muhammad Rizwan tweeted that Pakistani nation is strong and they cannot be broken by such incidents. He prayed to Allah Almighty to protect Pakistan.

Iftikhar Ahmad was devastated by the news and asked for a prompt action against the culprits.

Muhammad Wasim Junior also condemned the blast and prayed for the recovery of injured.

Shadab Khan called the blast heartbreaking and sent his prayers for the affectees.

Shaheen Shah Afridi tweeted that his heart was crying and asked for such incidents to stop.