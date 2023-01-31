Brazilian man fakes his death to find out who would attend his funeral

A man in Brazil, Balthazal Lemos, recently made headlines for a peculiar stunt he pulled - faking his own death.

The 60-year-old man had a curious desire to find out who would attend his funeral and so, he spread false news of his death on his Facebook page.

This news soon reached his family and friends, who were in disbelief upon hearing it.

Lemos’ family and friends rushed to the hospital, but they were met with confusion when the hospital staff had no recollection of him being admitted.

Despite their efforts to find out more about the cause of death, no explanation was given. Instead, they were directed to attend the funeral ceremony.

The funeral was organized in a small chapel in Lemos’ hometown and many friends and family members showed up to offer their condolences and say their final goodbyes.

However, as the guests were paying their respects, Lemos made a shocking appearance by rising from his coffin and announcing himself.

This caused a mixture of emotions among the attendees, with some finding his joke amusing, while others felt hurt and accused him of playing with their emotions.

Regardless of the outcome, this stunt has left a lasting impression and will surely be remembered as a unique occurrence in Brazil.