PCB allows Pakistani players to play BPL till 8 February

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allowed the Pakistani players to play Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) till 8 February, if they were not part of exhibition match in Quetta on 5 February.

PCB had earlier asked all Pakistani players to return on 3 February as the PSL 8 starts on 13 February.

The franchises had requested the PCB initally to call back players earlier so that they could get some rest before the PSL.

PCB Management committee head Najam Sethi had also revealed that players were asking franchises to let them play BPL for few more days.

PCB wanted all the best players of Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators to be part of exhibition match in Quetta on 5 February, so players who are part of that match will return on 2 February from Bangladesh.

Iftikhar Ahmad has been one of the top performers of BPL and also scored a century but he is part of Quetta Gladiators and will return for the exhibition match.