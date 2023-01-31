Not thinking of retiring: Shoaib Malik says he is as fit as any 25-year-old

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Shoaib Malik cleared on Monday that he was not thinking about retirement and felt he was as fit as any 25-year-old.

The all-rounder was talking to media in Bangladesh when he said that he might be oldest player in the team but he was still motivated.

“Trust me, even though I’m the oldest in the team, you can compare my fitness with a 25-year old.”

“So, I guess what motivates me is I still enjoy coming to the ground and I still think that the hunger is there and until the time these two things are there, I’m gonna keep playing cricket and this is why I am not even thinking of retiring,” he said.

New chief selector Haroon Rasheed also clarified after taking his job that doors were not closed for Shoaib Malik and such experienced players are valuable for the team.

Shoaib Malik, who will turn 41 on 1st February 2023, represented Pakistan for the last time in November 2021 but if he makes a comeback now, he would have a gap of almost 24 years between his first and latest International match.

He also said, “I would like to retire from internationals and complete cricket once and for all but right now I’m not even thinking about it and I am enjoying my cricket whenever I get an opportunity I do go and play.

“I have already retired from Tests and ODIs and T20s, yes I’m still very much available and wherever I get my opportunity I will give my best shot,” he added.