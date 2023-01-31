Maria Wasti sheds light on leaked beach photos, what really happened?

Renowned Pakistani television actor, Maria Wasti, recently opened up about the controversy surrounding leaked personal photos of her, saying that one of her friends leaked them.

A couple of years ago, a few pictures of Pakistani actors, Ayesha Omar and Maria Wasti went viral, for which the two were severely criticized by the masses.

The actor recently appeared in an interview on Nadir Ali’s podcast, where she addressed the controversy, which happened years ago.

She expressed disappointment with the criticism she received, but also defended her right to choose what she wears.

She said, “Now, one can’t even go to the beach, also, those were our personal pictures, it happened years ago when nobody was aware of the privacy settings and those pictures were leaked by Ayesha Omar’s friends.

She added, “We wore such clothes because it’s our life, and we have a choice what to wear and what not to wear, I received criticism, and I was obviously not happy about it.”

Maria Wasti has made a name for herself in the Pakistani entertainment industry with her performances in hit dramas such as Kallo, Neend, Ashiyana, and Buri Aurat.