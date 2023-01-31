Watch Live
Now your Honda bike will cost you this much after fresh hike

New prices will come into effect from February 1
Samaa Web Desk Jan 31, 2023
Atlas Honda has announced another major price hike for its motorcycle lineup, with the new prices coming into effect from February 1.

This is the company’s first price hike this year. Although the company has not given a reason for the increase, rupee depreciation against the US dollar seems to be the ‘main culprit’.

The latest price hike underscores the influence of currency fluctuations on the motorcycle sector in Pakistan.


Bikes
Current Prices (Rs.)
Revised Prices (Rs.)
Increase (Rs.)
   
CD70   		   
121,500   		   
128,900   		   
7,400   
   
CD70 Dream   		   
129,500   		   
137,900   		   
8,000   
   
Poridor   		   
161,900   		   
170,900   		   
9,000   
   
CG125   		   
185,900   		   
194,900   		   
9,000   
   
CG125 S   		   
219,500   		   
230,900   		   
11,400   
   
CB125F   		   
283,900   		   
305,900   		   
22,000   
   
CB150F   		   
353,900   		   
383,900   		   
30,000   
   
CB150F (Silver)   		   
357,900   		   
387,900   		   
30,000   

As the nation faces persistent economic difficulties, the reaction of consumers to these price increase has yet to come out.

According to motorcycle dealers and industry specialists, additional price hikes are anticipated due to the ongoing economic instability in Pakistan.

The likelihood of more increment in rates may end up bikes becoming unaffordable for the majority of potential buyers.

