Find out how much a new Honda bike will cost you in 2023?

Atlas Honda has announced another major price hike for its motorcycle lineup, with the new prices coming into effect from February 1.

This is the company’s first price hike this year. Although the company has not given a reason for the increase, rupee depreciation against the US dollar seems to be the ‘main culprit’.

The latest price hike underscores the influence of currency fluctuations on the motorcycle sector in Pakistan.



Bikes

Current Prices (Rs.)

Revised Prices (Rs.)

Increase (Rs.)

CD70

121,500

128,900

7,400

CD70 Dream

129,500

137,900

8,000

Poridor

161,900

170,900

9,000

CG125

185,900

194,900

9,000

CG125 S

219,500

230,900

11,400

CB125F

283,900

305,900

22,000

CB150F

353,900

383,900

30,000

CB150F (Silver)

357,900

387,900

30,000

As the nation faces persistent economic difficulties, the reaction of consumers to these price increase has yet to come out.

According to motorcycle dealers and industry specialists, additional price hikes are anticipated due to the ongoing economic instability in Pakistan.

The likelihood of more increment in rates may end up bikes becoming unaffordable for the majority of potential buyers.