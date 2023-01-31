Find out how much a new Honda bike will cost you in 2023?
Atlas Honda has announced another major price hike for its motorcycle lineup, with the new prices coming into effect from February 1.
This is the company’s first price hike this year. Although the company has not given a reason for the increase, rupee depreciation against the US dollar seems to be the ‘main culprit’.
The latest price hike underscores the influence of currency fluctuations on the motorcycle sector in Pakistan.
As the nation faces persistent economic difficulties, the reaction of consumers to these price increase has yet to come out.
According to motorcycle dealers and industry specialists, additional price hikes are anticipated due to the ongoing economic instability in Pakistan.
The likelihood of more increment in rates may end up bikes becoming unaffordable for the majority of potential buyers.