Nepra approves Rs2.31 reduction in power tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday approved to reduce the cost of electricity per unit by Rs2.31under monthly fuel adjustment.

Under the chairmanship of Nepra Chairman Tauseef Hasan Farooqui, a hearing was held on the Central Power Purchasing Agency’s (CPPA) request to reduce the price of electricity by Rs2.20 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment.

The CCPA maintained in the petition that 8.96 billion units of electricity were produced in December.

The reference cost for December was fixed at Rs9.31 per unit but the total cost turned out to be Rs7.11 per unit.

Therefore, CCPA requested the power regulator to cut power tariff by Rs 2.20 per unit under monthly fuel adjustment.

However, Nepra approved the reduction of electricity by Rs 2.31 per unit against request of Rs2.20 citing losses on part of CCPA.

The consumers will get a relief of Rs18.70 billion in their January bills.